SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in part of Northumberland County are concerned Saturday after a heavy police presence in their neighborhood.

It all played out early this morning in a section of Sunbury.

Residents 28/22 News spoke with Saturday afternoon used words like “scared” and “concerned” to describe their feelings about the place they all call home.

Hours after calm was restored on Catawissa Avenue, neighbors were still a bit on edge.

They described hearing a loud bang early Saturday morning, followed by police arriving shortly afterward at an apartment in the neighborhood.

Paul hicks was startled by what he saw next.

“When I opened the door to get out, there were state troopers in my ally behind a street and I went to go out and the officer told me to get back in and he had a gun, a rifle, and he told me to… kindly told me to get back in my apartment,” explained Hicks.

Hicks and others say it was this apartment where the commotion happened.

He says this incident is hitting too close to home. He says he would like to take his pets and move elsewhere.

“We want to get out of Sunbury but it’s hard to find a place that will rent with animals, and we won’t get rid of our animals. they’re family,” says Hicks.

Hicks is not the only one concerned about safety.

“It’s nothing new actually, the crime has been pretty bad for the last couple of years. We have a wonderful police department, and they do an amazing job stopping it and protecting the citizens of Sunbury,” added Kristi Witmer from Sunbury.

Another neighbor wants to see the police do even more.

“It’s a little scary. You know you definitely gotta watch out. I think we need to heighten up the security around the area and see and get more presence going on and it’s just crazy,” said Ian Marshall from Sunbury.

For now, Marshall is considering taking extra security measures of his own.

“Scared, scared definitely want to you know invest in like security cameras or something,” continued Marshall.

I commend the Sunbury Police department and all other agencies that assisted Sunbury this morning on the incident that occurred. They have taken suspects into custody on the shooting. Sgt Travis Bremingen and the entire police force has my fullest support to use any and all means to catch these criminals that commit crimes in Sunbury. The record shows that if you commit a crime in Sunbury, you will be caught. Mayor Josh Brocious

28/22 News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.