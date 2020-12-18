Neighbors react to fatal Newport Township fire

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A photo taken by a passerby shows flames shooting out of 322 Old Newport Street Friday morning.

Vern Treat sent this image to Eyewitness News of a fire that took a woman’s life Friday in Newport Township, Luzerne County.

It was around 7:30 when Luzerne County 911 received a call about a fire at the home with possible entrapment. John McKenzie tells us that his father, John McKenzie, smelled smoke in a first floor family room and found an electrical cord hot to the touch. He unplugged that cord. A short time later, the fire erupted.

Diane McKenzie was killed trying to save the family dog. Her husband tried to go back into the burning home to save his wife, but the fire and smoke were too intense. He was not injured.

“All we can do is just pray for the family and hope they can get through this. We can hopefully be there for them in anyway we can,” said Tiffany Conden, a neighbor.

Tiffany Conden lives just around the corner from the McKenzie home.

“Folks pass away especially around the holiday because you know the family is dealing with a great loss. It’s heartbreaking to see them like this,” said Conden.

Conden says people in this neighborhood keep to themselves but still keep an eye out for each other.

“I just pray for the family that they can recover from this tragic tragedy,” said Conden.

The state police fire marshal is looking for information about the deadly fire.