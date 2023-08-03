EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Murder charges are filed against a man for allegedly running over and killing another man in Schuylkill County, and in a bit of a plot twist, fire crews responded to his Lackawanna County residence hours after the arrest.

28/22 News spoke with residents of Brook Street in Scranton that were not only shocked about the fire that happened on their street Thursday morning but also to hear about the arrest of their neighbor.

A fire broke out at a home in Scranton early Thursday morning, but that’s not the only headline related to the home’s owner.

“So usually I go out on the porch and have my coffee. All of a sudden I heard engines, cops, ambulance, coming down brook street,” said neighbor John Epp.

“Once we woke up from bed and once we were out from the house, we saw like the smoke out of control,” said neighbor Dilush Gurung.

The fire at 436 Brook Street was quickly tamed, but the questions of neighbors were not, their thoughts were focused on the homeowner.

“I look over the banister and I see Mike’s house on fire,” Epp said.

No one was home during the fire at the home behind me which is owned by michael albert who was arrested the prior evening.

“He rolled over somebody and he killed somebody, that’s what I heard,” Gurung explained.

Albert is being charged with murder in the third degree. He allegedly, intentionally ran over 35-year-old Mark T. Boyle on Wednesday after refusing to pay Boyle for the work done on his truck.

Boyle was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from his injuries.

Albert is being held in Schuylkill County Prison leaving neighbors wondering what kick-started the fire.

“It is suspicious, but I could believe it,” Epp commented.

“We were wondering, like, how the fire broke out. We haven’t seen any of the family members who lives there. There shouldn’t be any reason how the fire broke out without any people, it’s like suspicious,” Gurung said.

Investigators have not mentioned a connection between the two cases and say the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire broke out in the same house of who did something wrong. That is kind of mysterious.

This is an ongoing investigation that 28/22 News will continue to follow and keep you updated with the latest.