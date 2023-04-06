OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Eyewitness News continues to follow updates from a fire early Thursday morning in Olyphant that left nine people displaced, we are also following how the community is helping them.

The home where nine individuals were displaced was completely demolished earlier Thursday after a fire that broke out around 5:00 a.m., leaving the families with nothing.

Even though the fire happened early Thursday morning, the community has already rallied to help those who were impacted by the flames.

The massive house fire broke out early Thursday morning on South Valley Avenue in Olyphant, ultimately leaving the double home unlivable.

“I could see the glow from the flames inside the house coming out their front door, and then within 9 or 10 minutes the whole house was engulfed,” said Christine Miller, a neighbor in Olyphant.

Fighting through the smoke and flames were 9 individuals, severely burning one resident and injuring a firefighter.

Two dogs also lost their lives to the fire.

Olyphant Fire Chief, JT Tully, says the departments on scene fought many obstacles and did what they could to put out the fire that spread to the entire home.

“That’s it. You just keep going. You use the resources that you have and what you can work with,” explained Chief Tully.

Now, after the fire has been put out and the house has been torn down, the community is using its resources to help the families that lost everything in the fire.

“We’re waiting for the red cross to come and help us. Maybe we can get a place to stay and try to get back everything we lost. I doubt it though,” said house fire victim, Roy Trivellin.

“I’m sure the community will definitely come together and help them out. It’s a small town, so,” added Miller.

To donate to those displaced by the fire a GoFundMe account was created and can be visited online.

This fire that left nine without a home is still under investigation at this moment and Eyewitness news will keep you updated with the latest.