OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man has been arrested after allegedly making a serious bomb threat to a common travel route and local police department.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with a neighbor of the man to tell us his reaction of his neighbor’s alleged plans.

58-year-old John Daniel Ryan of Olyphant was arrested after police say he threatened to bomb a local bridge with the intention to injure the police who patrol it.

A neighbor of Ryan’s says he was surprised to hear the news but believes his neighbor had a dangerous hobby.

Ryan remains in the Lackawanna County Prison after police say witnesses told them Ryan was planning to blow up the Lackawanna Avenue Bridge and intentionally harm officers from the Blakely Police Department.

Thomas Andrewsh lives just two houses down from Ryan. He says he was shocked to hear of the arrest.

“It’s a nice quiet neighborhood. We just don’t like anybody starting anything, but that was quite a surprise,” Andrewsh explained.

Officials say they were tipped off that Ryan was selling and making illegal explosives at his home.

Andrewsh says he knew Ryan had a hobby making fireworks, but never thought he would take it as far as he did.

“I mean he was making his own fireworks and stuff which, you know, people do but I didn’t know he was that deep into what they caught him with,” Andrewsh said.

Andrewsh says he did speak to his neighbor once about the noise from his hobby.

“He lit a real loud one off in the alley and I was like, ‘yo, you have to respect the neighborhood. There’s a park up the street!” Andrewsh exclaimed.

But although Andrewsh didn’t have big issues with his neighbor, he says Ryan did have problems with the police, specifically the Blakely Police.

“Well, I know he had an issue with the cops, ok. What they did was supposedly wrong and I don’t know the full story so I can’t comment on any of that but I do know that he had an issue with a cop,” Andrewsh continued.

Police say they found multiple illegal explosives on Ryan’s property, all of which were considered forbidden and extremely hazardous.

As mentioned, Ryan is being held at the Lackawanna County Prison with his bail is currently set at $500,000.