SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter says they recently rescued a severely malnourished dog and are asking for donations to help with its recovery.

“When there are no more excuses, when there is nothing left to say, we let the pictures speak,” officials with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter wrote in a recent social media post.



The animal shelter shared that a dog, named Clancey, is in such poor condition that his body needs to learn how to process food again.

“This boy’s eyes tell the story of his heartache and his body tells the tale of neglect and abuse,” Griffin Animal Pond Shelter said in their post.

They are asking the public to give donations to help with the costs of his medical treatment. To donate via credit card visit the Griffin Pond’s site here and to donate via Venmo or PayPal visit their site here.