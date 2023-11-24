WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Following the death of former Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins professional hockey player Adam Johnson, a local association is taking precautions to keep our children safe on the ice.

The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Athletic Association donated neck guards to youth hockey players earlier this evening.

The guards will prevent tragedies, like neck lacerations, and reduce injuries for the young players who wear them.

Through fundraising, the association was able to purchase the guards for the players free of charge. They hope it will encourage them to wear them throughout their hockey careers.

“We thought, you know, now’s probably the perfect time to get them started. You know, start them at a young age, start them in the in-house league here in the city, and maybe they continue to wear it throughout their hockey careers and it becomes as normal as their helmet or gloves,” said Joseph Salsavage, president of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Athletic Association.

The neck guards will be distributed tomorrow and the association donated about 50 of them to help keep the children safe.