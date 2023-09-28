PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Plymouth man has been arrested after he fired almost a dozen shots at a car during a confrontation on East Main Street Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police say it all started just after 3:30 p.m. when a 911 call was made reporting shots had been fired.

Police arrived at a home in the 300 block of East Main Street and say four people were standing outside. They say Jahlil Harvell, 22, Plymouth, was standing on the sidewalk and a 9mm Taurus handgun was lying near his feet.

During the questioning of the men, police say all four indicated that no one had fired a gun. Harvell then allegedly told police that as they were standing in front of the house, a man known to him pulled up in a blue vehicle and exited holding a gun. Harvell then told police he pulled out his gun and the man got back in his vehicle and drove away, according to court records.

Police from multiple departments, along with Luzerne County detectives canvassed the area and discovered “numerous” spent 9mm shell casings. The Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit was also called in and noticed bullet holes in two vehicles. When confronted with this information, police say Harvell then stated “yeah, they’re mine.”

Around 4:38 p.m., police then received a call from a woman on East Walnut Street in the borough saying her vehicle, which was being driven by her son at the time, had been shot several times. The vehicle was equipped with multiple cameras that recorded the confrontation, according to court documents.

When the footage was reviewed, police say the driver of the vehicle, who had an ongoing feud with Harvell, was seen on camera driving in the area and racking the slide several times on what appeared to be BB gun.

The footage, including audio, shows the driver of the vehicle exiting the SUV with the BB gun at his side, as the group, including Harvell, approached. As the driver asked “do we still have a problem?”, shots were fired at the vehicle by a man matching Harvell’s description, police said.

Police say 11 shots were fired, six of which hit the vehicle before it was driven away. Police noted two other vehicles driving in the area while the shooting occurred and said Harvell put them at risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Harvell was interviewed by police before being processed and transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

He faces several charges including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.