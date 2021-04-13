Nearly 600k PA voters apply for mail ballots ahead of municipal primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of State reported that around 587,000 voters already applied for mail-in ballots for the municipal primary election, and 18,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots.
“These impressive application numbers show that mail-in voting has become a popular option for Pennsylvanians, valued for its convenience, accessibility and security,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said in a press release. “People like being able to vote from their own homes and on their own schedule. If mail ballot applications continue at this pace, we could be on track to set a record for participation in a municipal primary.”
Applications for a mail-in ballot can be submitted online at the Department of State’s website.
One voters receive their mail-in ballot simply need to read the instructions and mark their ballot, then seal their ballot in the secrecy envelope that indicates “official election ballot,” seal the secrecy envelope inside the pre-addressed outer return envelope, sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope and put a stamp on the envelope if needed.
Election day is Tuesday, May 18. All mail ballots must be received by the county board of elections by 8 p.m.
Applications for mail-in ballots must be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
For more information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com.
