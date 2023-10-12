DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bringing back a piece of school history for the first time in several years, the Dunmore Bucks hosted a free community pep rally. Nearly 500 hundred people turned out for Thursday night’s pep rally.

All the food and beverages for the event were donated by the school community.

This was not just a fun event for the school but for the community as a whole before they take the field Friday night for the eighth week of high school football where on their home field, the Dunmore Bucks will take on Western Wayne.

28/22 News will have highlights from the game on the Friday Night Football Show.