Nearly $40K, illegal gambling machines confiscated in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A total of 13 illegal gambling machines have been seized from two different Stroudsburg businesses, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, October 28 search warrants were executed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement and the Stroud Area Regional Police Department at the Fill and Fly and Smokin’ Joe’s Tabacco Shop. The search warrants were for the search and seizure of illegal gambling video machines.

While carrying out the search warrant, officials say they discovered nine video gambling devices at the Fill and Fly and four video gambling devices at Smokin’ Joe’s Tabacco Shop. As a result, a total of $36,974 in illegal gambling proceeds were confiscated.

According to the press release, “both of the search warrants were the result of a number of ongoing criminal investigations into illegal video gambling devices that are being operated in Monroe County.”