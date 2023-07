MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY(WBER/WYOU)— State police say almost $3,000 worth of Sony electronics were stolen from a Best Buy in central Pennsylvania.

On July 2 around 2:26 p.m., state police say a man and woman entered the Best Buy at 110 Marketplace Boulevard and stole two Sony WH-1000XM5s and three Sony cameras.

Investigators said the pair broke a display case in order to steal them.

There is no information regarding the pair’s identity.