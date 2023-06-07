EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed nearly $200,000,000 in prizes during the month of May.

PA Lottery states $199,746,534 was won in prizes including one top prize worth $3 million that was shared by two players from Allegheny County.

Additionally, two top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and retailers each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million are as follows:

Shaler Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($10,000 bonus);

American Natural, 1001 Maple Drive, Charleroi, Washington County ($5,000 bonus); and

SHOP ‘n SAVE, 1910 Dailey Avenue, Latrobe, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during May included:

Three prizes of $500,000;

One prize of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Three prizes of $200,000;

Two prizes of $150,000; and

Twelve prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section on the PA Lottery website. The list foes not include the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.