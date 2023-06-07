EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed nearly $200,000,000 in prizes during the month of May.
PA Lottery states $199,746,534 was won in prizes including one top prize worth $3 million that was shared by two players from Allegheny County.
Additionally, two top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and retailers each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million are as follows:
- Shaler Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($10,000 bonus);
- American Natural, 1001 Maple Drive, Charleroi, Washington County ($5,000 bonus); and
- SHOP ‘n SAVE, 1910 Dailey Avenue, Latrobe, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during May included:
- Three prizes of $500,000;
- One prize of $300,000;
- One prize of $250,000;
- Three prizes of $200,000;
- Two prizes of $150,000; and
- Twelve prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section on the PA Lottery website. The list foes not include the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.