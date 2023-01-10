SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 200 rabbits are being cared for at a Lackawanna County animal shelter after being rescued from a reported hoarding situation.

At Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, volunteers have been working around the clock to care for nearly 200 rabbits.

Crates filled with rabbits now fill the community room at the shelter in South Abington Township.

It’s been transformed into rabbit headquarters after nearly 200 of them were rescued Monday, January 9, from a reported hoarding situation in Covington Township.

Since then, it’s been all hands on deck as Griffin Pond volunteers work to provide care for each one of them.

Many are in need of extensive medical care and each one has to be processed and examined.

Griffin Pond’s executive director says it’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest, rabbit rescue they’ve ever had.

“It’s going to be a challenge every day. We have a ton of cages to clean, we have a ton of rabbits to take care of, we have vet appointments, and we’re just gonna do our absolute best to make sure that they’re receiving the best care,” said Griffin Pond Executive Director Ashley Wolo.

The Humane Society police officer tells Eyewitness News charges are being filed against the former owner of these rabbits.

Griffin Pond is asking the public for both monetary and supply donations. You can donate by visiting the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter website.

