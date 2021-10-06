Nearly $2 million in grants announced for producing, promoting PA beers and wines

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly $2 million in grants have been approved to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made beers and wines, the governor announced Wednesday.

The administration says the 15 grants will enhance the state’s beer and wine industries promotion, marketing and research-based projected.

“Pennsylvania industries have to adopt new ways of doing business in the COVID-19 world, and these grants will provide substantial funding to help two vital parts of our agricultural community not only explore ways of improving production methods, but also boost marketing efforts that reach beyond our borders,” Governor Wolf said.

Seven beer projects totaling $925,319 were recommended for approval by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board:

Visit Luzerne County

GK Visual, LLC

Visit Philadelphia

Penn State University

Temple University

PA Cider Guild

Eight wine projects totaling $1 million were recommended by the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board: