TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf Administration announced that nearly $1,000,000 will go towards expanding access to the Lackawaxen River.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that $408,000 will be dedicated to the construction of boat launches, comfort stations, pedestrian walkways, ADA access, landscaping, and parking.

“Communities that embrace conservation and lay out the welcome mat for anglers and boaters through expanded access to the water realize tremendous recreational, social, and economic benefits. The addition of these access points along the Lackawaxen River is a major step in establishing a water trail through this region that will only enhance Wayne County’s reputation as a destination region for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director.

Money was also provided to establish a third river access at Indian Orchard, this will be the midpoint of the roughly 10-mile water trail from Honesdale to Hawley. An additional $559,672 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) was awarded for these projects too.

“We are extremely happy to be able to work with both DCNR and the Fish and Boat Commission to secure funding for this very worthwhile project,” said Wayne County Board of Commissioners Chairman Brian Smith.