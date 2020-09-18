Nearly 150 golfers play in tournament to provide scholarships across America

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dozens of golfers from around the area tee-d up for a good cause this afternoon.

More than 140 golfers played in the annual Folds of Honor golf tournament at Wynding Brook Golf Club in Milton.

Folds of Honor is a national organization that raises money to provide scholarships to children and spouses of those servicemen and women killed or disabled while serving our nation. Organizers say they’re thankful for the generosity of business sponsors and the dozens of golfers willing to donate to the cause.

“A lot of guys ask what else they can do, what do I need help with, what my family needs help with for next year. What can I do for this year, always throwing out different ideas on how to help with fundraising. We would like to turn it into something that is not just a golf tournament,” said Chad Anthony, tournament president.

Additional money was raised during a silent auction of artwork and golf-related items. The event has raised more than $42,000 locally in the last four years. Organizers are still working on counting up the total for this year.