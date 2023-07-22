WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saint John Neumann grad and NBA player Alize Johnson hosted his annual block party Saturday in Williamsport.

Young players across the area competed for bragging rights in a pick-up basketball tournament, as the community celebrated Johnson’s success in the NBA.

Between tournament games, young players had a chance to take on Johnson in a game of one-on-one.

Families also enjoyed activities including a bouncy house, dunk tank, and free food and drinks.

Johnson tells 28/22 News he enjoys hosting the event on the courts located not far from where he grew up learning the game of basketball.

“Coming back to spread love to the youth the kids and everyone can have a good time and I think they are today,” said Johnson.

Johnson will soon resume his basketball workouts as he prepares for the upcoming NBA season.

He is currently between teams and has played for the Indiana Pacers and five other NBA teams in his professional career.