SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Calling all planters, potters, or anyone with a green thumb.

A hidden gem in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park is providing the community access to plenty of plants while funding programs that embody all types of growth.

The Greenhouse Project is a donation-based organization centered on educating children and adults about the relationship between the foods they eat and personal and public health.

maureen duffy, board member/ volunteer, the greenhouse project

“A New York Times-acclaimed musical “The Scientists” is coming to the greenhouse project.

The performance will be open to the public and free of charge next Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Scranton,” explained Maureen Duffy a board member and volunteer from The Greenhouse Project.