SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece.

“I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton.

Several bystanders took photos and watched the demolition unfold.

Nothing remains standing here at Nay Aug Park and many residents are wondering what’s next as the future remains unclear for the space.

“I think it’s terrible. I think they should put a regular pool in here for everybody,” said Joseph Greccko, Bellvue.

“Well whatever they plan on doing, I guess is somehow no better than the rest of us who used to swim in that pool as children and go to the snack bar,” McCloe added.

Eyewitness News reached out to Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti about the demolition and the city’s next steps for the space.

Mayor Cognetti explains the pool slide manufacturer was no longer in production and if they didn’t tear it down they wouldn’t be able to properly maintain it.

Mayor Cognetti says the park is now a clean slate and they’re working on a ‘Master Plan.’

“It gives us the time to figure out what that investment, where those funds would come from. It also hopefully gives us time to get out of the economic crunch we’re in. This is not a time for us in the City of Scranton to be borrowing funds for a swimming pool,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

Mayor Cognetti did not provide a timeline for the city’s plans but did say they are taking a “community approach” to find what would “best work” for the park.