SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE) — The City of Scranton is thinking warm thoughts as city council has finalized the design for the Nay Aug Pool.

The new design was approved by the city council. It will have a splash pad, activity pool and recreation pool.

The cost of the project will be more than $6,000,000. The city is funding the project with $3,000,000 of American Rescue Plan Revenue loss funding, and $500,000 of an LSA grant.

Additional funding is being applied for through an application for $1,000,000 from the Statewide Local Share Program.

Construction on the project will come in phases with a start date in 2025.