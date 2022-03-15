Nay Aug Park to see improvements, possible mine reopening

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More improvements could be coming to Scranton’s Nay Aug Park.

With spring around the corner, early morning visitors to Nay Aug Park are happy to see work going on, including at the pool complex.

“I’m actually quite happy with the improvements. I mean, first of all, the park people keep this place immaculate. I walk here every day and it always looks fabulous,” said Scranton resident, Mary Ellen Monacelli.

There are still many who remember the ’50s through the ’80s when the park had much to offer including a walk through a realistic mine.

Local non-profit Underground Miners recently posted on their Facebook page that they are attempting to reopen the long-closed Brooks Mine.

It was never an operating mine but was built in 1902 by Reese Brooks as part of a mine school. The group tells Eyewitness News that if they get all the necessary approvals, work could begin as soon as early as April. The recreation authority is delighted with the possibility of a reopening.

“If they get the go-ahead from the appropriate authorities, everything, that’s a definite. It hasn’t changed, like from I could see, and from what they told me when they came out. There’s no cave-ins, there’s no rocks down like you know boulders that fell or anything like that. It’s in pretty good shape,” said Chairman of the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority, Bob Gattens.

“We love the old Brooks Mine. We used to play there when we were kids. We use to walk through there. And I heard they are going to revamp it,” said Ron Scott who is a Scranton native. ‘Good idea… bad idea, what do you think?,’ asked photojournalist Joe Butash. “I think it’s a great idea. It’s a lot of our heritage in store that we had years ago,” answered Scott.

“If the pool would come back I think that would be a great addition to the park as well as the mine. I’d love to see inside it myself,” said Monacelli.

The hope is to have Brooks Mine opened sometime before the end of 2022 and the pool renovations are expected to be completed in 2024.