SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flower sales for the Easter holiday are in full bloom.

This is the first of many fundraiser’s for the Greenhouse Project this year at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. They offer beautiful flowering plants for spring & Easter celebrations, they also make great Easter gifts.

The funds from everyone’s purchases support the public programs offered by the community greenhouse.

One of their successful programs is teaching tips and tricks on how to have your own garden.