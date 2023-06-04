HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local Navy veteran took to the Hazleton Area High School track Sunday morning along with some supporters to help raise money and awareness for veteran suicide.

David Merrick, a Navy veteran, is doing the 4 by 4 by 48 challenge.

It consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 straight hours.

Merrick lost his friend, also a Navy veteran, to suicide in March.

“When I first heard that Mike had passed away it left a sickening feeling in my stomach and I wanted to do something in his memory and also to help fellow Navy Seal veterans Navy, veteran themselves,” said Merrick.

Merrick’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the Navy Seal Foundation.