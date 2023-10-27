HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A coven of nautical witches were out enjoying an unseasonably mild October day, as they get ready for Halloween.

Check this out, it’s certainly something you don’t see every day.

Four witches traded in their brooms for some kayak action on Harveys Lake on Thursday.

Actually, it’s Regina Staton and some friends enjoying an unseasonably mild October day at the lake.

They got the idea to go kayaking dressed up as witches from a friend in Florida.

As you can imagine they got a lot of attention from people walking near the lake.

Check out the Facebook page, Harveys Lake happenings for when they conger up spells on the lake again.