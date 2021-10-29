Natural gas production and education classes are coming to NEPA

TUNKHANNOCK, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Natural gas is produced not too far away from the new plant. Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties have been the leaders in our area and will be for years to come.

Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the only one of its kind on the east coast teaching the future workers of the natural gas industry.

Natural gas production has been in Northeastern Pennsylvania for years and has no sign of slowing down.

“When you look at the industry that’s been here for almost 13 years you’re really seeing a continued steady growth,” said George Stark.

George Stark says Coterra Energy formally known locally as Cabot Oil and Gas, has products still in the ground.

“It’s going to be here for 30 more years, at least on the drilling perspective and who knows how much longer on the production side,” said Stark.

“States like New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, still have demand for natural gas growing. We’re helping meet that regional demand,” said Michael Atchie, who is part of the community and project outreach.

Atchie says Williams and Coterra work hand in hand getting natural gas through pipelines built by Williams. To consumers across the east coast.

“Williams is gathering over six billion cubic feet per day in the northern tier of Pennsylvania. That’s a tremendous amount of natural gas and we see that continuing,” explained Atchie.

Friday the community came together at Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas new location in Tunkhannock to discuss the importance of continuing to tap into educating adults from our area.

“Over the years Williams has hired over 70 employees through this school and we have put them into the workforce,” stated Atchie.

“When the sun is not shining, the wind is not blowing you need to make sure that when you turn the switch on the lights come on,” said Fred Keller.

Congressman Keller hosted a roundtable discussion bringing two other members of congress to Wyoming County to meet with local industry, non-profit, and school leaders to discuss the impact natural gas has on communities.

Which includes providing equipment for students to learn hands-on.

“The gas industry that really puts it all together so that our students can get a good education and get gainful employment in a job that’s they’re not going to have a lot of debt when they go to work,” explained Keller.

Now, most of the equipment inside this school was donated by Williams and Cottera. To learn more about the program head over to their website.