PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Marcellus Shale Coalition hosted community and business leaders Thursday at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania.

The event helps tout the many opportunities and benefits of natural gas.

According to the president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, in Northeast Pennsylvania, roughly 53% of our energy consumption is in natural gas.

He also spoke about how natural gas works alongside other renewable energy sources.

“It’s a perfect partner for renewable energy. Number one, you need natural gas to produce solar panels, to produce windmills. Number two, the sun doesn’t shine, the wind doesn’t blow all the time. Natural Gas is the perfect partner to back up those energy sources,” said David E Callahan, President of Marcellus Shale Coalition.

Pennsylvania’s State Treasure and a PUC Chairperson also attended Thursday’s conference.