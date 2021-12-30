Nationwide surge in COVID cases raises concern for parents about children’s health

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A nationwide surge in COVID cases is creating concern for parents about their children’s health.

Eyewitness News caught up with a Pediatric Medical Professional about how children are being affected by the virus.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) Officials say if a child is experiencing cold symptoms, there is a 20 to 30 percent chance they’ll test positive for COVID.

“In the last month, we’ve seen significant rises in the number of cases in all age groups and we’re essentially almost double where we were in September. It is the largest peak in children we’ve seen for the whole pandemic,” explained Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, Chair of Pediatrics, Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Dr. Hagstrom with LVHN says they test more than 1500 children a week for COVID many with mild symptoms.

“For most of the children, they’re having cold symptoms. Runny nose, cough, fever,” said Dr. Hagstrom.

He explained why he believes cases are climbing so rapidly.

“I think one factor is cold weather, which not only does the virus prefer cold weather, but it does push people more indoors,” Dr. Hagstrom said.







Dr. Hagstrom says another factor is the holiday season, bringing many households together under one roof.

Bianca Deaza has a daughter in daycare and says she and her family were quarantined for 10 days after being notified that a possible COVID case was at the care facility.

“It was the perfect storm that she had a cold at that time and it was very scary to deal with that. We ended up calling the pediatrician and they tested her for covid and luckily it was negative,” Deaza said.

Dr. Hagstrom says it’s better to be safe than sorry so if your child is experiencing any cold-like symptoms, he recommends taking them to get tested for COVID.