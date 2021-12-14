Nationally recognized gingerbread house in Monroe County

SKYTOP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Historic Hotels of America has put out a list of 25 must-see gingerbread houses across America. One is located in our region.

About 560 pounds of sugar, an estimated 23 gallons of eggs, a few pounds of cinnamon and flour. A few hundred pounds of flour.

The timeless tradition of gingerbread houses goes back centuries having its beginnings in Germany. The design here is a replica of the lodge itself.

“Every year at Skytop for the past 15 years, we do a traditional gingerbread house that’s life-size. We normally start it in August. We start out by making all of our gingerbread dough. We freeze it in big batches,” explained Angelo Santelli, the Skytop Lodge Head Baker.

Santelli continued, “then by September, we start rolling it out. We make a pattern out of cardboard. We measure each little rock. We do multiple patterns. And it comes together piece by piece. It’s all edible. It is put together with royal icing. It is just a combination of powdered sugar and egg whites that dries like concrete.”

Eyewitness News asked the head baker of the historic Skytop Lodge if he had any advice for families who are planning to build a gingerbread house as part of their Christmas tradition.

“Patience. Quite a bit of patience, but I think that’s the fun of putting a gingerbread house together, especially with kids. It’s the smell of pine trees, spices, coolness in the air. It just puts you in a holiday spirit,” said Santelli.

Also on the list is the Annual Gingerbread Lodge at the Settlers Inn in Hawley, Wayne County.