WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing multiple charges, including rape, after assaulting a woman twice in the same day, police say.

On September 5, Wilkes-Barre police say a woman was at the bus station in the downtown Wilkes-Barre area when she noticed a man was following her. The victim told police she went inside the bus station and he began to talk to her.