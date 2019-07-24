Parent charged in college bribery scheme pleads guilty

Jeffrey Bizzack, left, arrives at federal court with a member of his defense team, Wednesday July 24, 2019, in Boston where he is expected to plead guilty to charges for allegedly paying to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

BOSTON (AP) — A California entrepreneur accused of paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Jeffrey Bizzack entered the plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in Boston’s federal court Wednesday.

Authorities say the 59-year-old who has worked in the tech and surfing industries paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake volleyball recruit. His son was accepted in 2018. Bizzack’s lawyers have said his son did not know about the arrangement.

Prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison and a $75,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for October.

Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, is the 51st person charged in a sweeping scheme that involved rigging test scores and bribing coaches to get students into elite schools.