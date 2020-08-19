Onion recall responsible for 869 salmonella cases

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A salmonella outbreak linked to onions continues to grow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are now 869 reported cases in 47 states. Over a dozen cases are in Pennsylvania.

At least 116 people have been hospitalized so far. No deaths have been reported.

Federal health officials have identified Thomson International as the likely source of the contaminated onions. The company has recalled all onions that were shipped nationwide from may first to august 1st.

The CDC says if you can’t tell where your onions are from, then you should throw them away.

For more information, like labels the onions were sold under, Click Here.

Reported from NBC News.