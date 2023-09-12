Editor’s note: The victim’s name has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

GREENSBURG, La. (WVLA) — A relative has identified a teen killed Tuesday, Sept. 12 in a shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy. Two other students are being treated for injuries, and a fourth is in police custody.

A relative at the scene identified the deceased as Vernon Gordon Jr., 16, a football player.

The conditions of the hospitalized students are unknown at this time.

Louisiana State Police are assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene.

This is a developing story.