Ex-NYPD officer indicted on murder charge in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been indicted on murder charges in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Advocate reports 29-year-old Gerardo Bugallo-Beret was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the March shooting death of Tyrone Reese.

A press release from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says Bugallo-Beret shot 29-year-old Reese in front of an apartment building in the Treme neighborhood. Bugallo-Beret says he shot Reese in self-defense after Reese verbally threatened him. Cannizzaro’s office says Reese was unarmed.

Bugallo-Beret served as an NYPD officer from July 2014 to May 2016. He left the force after being charged with misdemeanor assault following a reported fight with a bouncer in New York City.

Bugallo-Beret faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if found guilty.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

