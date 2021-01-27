‘America’s Got Talent’ to hold virtual auditions

NBC — If you missed out on the Mega Millions or the Powerball, and you’ve got a unique talent, your million-dollar chances might be even better on America’s Got Talent.

Right now, the show’s seeking contestants for the upcoming season, and making it easier than ever to audition.

The road to a million dollars for the next season of AGT begins with a virtual audition.

“Having been home for a whole year, you’ve probably gotten very good at what you do. Now’s the time to show it. Normally, AGT producers travel the country for,” said Terry Crews, show host.

In person auditions are held to find talent, but COVID concerns have taken the process online.

“Now they can reach anyone, anyone anywhere in the united states can audition for this,” Sofia Vergara, show judge, said.

Aspiring AGT contestants can submit an audition video online at the AGT website. Or sign up to do a livestream audition for the producers, similar to what judges saw last season

“That level of anxiety is definitely taken down, and you can just perform and be yourself and enjoy it,” Crews said.

Acts who impress the producers could get the chance to audition in front of the judges, one way or the other, in the upcoming season.

“Everyone should realize those 90 second auditions can totally, save, change somebody’s life. So, it’s amazing what this show can do,” said Vergara.

Even for acts who don’t win, the AGT exposure could open very big doors.

“Just go for it. Do what you’ve been born to do,” Crews exclaimed.

And a golden moment, might be in your future.

The first round of east coast virtual auditions begins this Friday, the 29th.

Below are the rest of the virtual audition dates.