HANGOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 3 is National Watermelon Day.

28/22 News paid a visit to a produce stand in Luzerne County to hear all about watermelon and the importance of supporting local farmers.

Watermelon is a sweet treat that has just come into season here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“They’re planted probably about the middle of May. A little sooner in the greenhouse, probably a month before to get the plant to then put the plant into the fields,” the owner of Lucas Farms, Jon Lucas says.

Lucas says it takes 85 to 100 days to grow a watermelon.

Watermelon is good any way you slice it and it also comes with a lot of health benefits.

As its name suggests, watermelon is comprised of nearly 95% water so it’s very hydrating. Watermelon is high in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.

“Because of the lycopene in watermelon, it helps to prevent strokes and macular degeneration,” Flo Harrison the manager at Lucas Farms said.

Harrison also says that there are many different kinds of watermelon.

“We carry yellow dolls, sugar babies, sangrias, and then the regular typical watermelon that you see everywhere,” Harrison continued.

But it’s getting harder to keep these fruits growing. Lucas Farms tells 28/22 News that the interest in farming as a career has decreased over the past few years.

“The average age of a farmer in Pennsylvania is 58 years old,” Lucas added.

He says in order to keep the profession thriving it’s important to support local farmers and shop with them when you can.

“If we wanna eat, we gotta keep young people on the farms. So supporting your local farm markets and farmers is a very important part of it,” Lucas says.

For more information, you can head over to Lucas Farms’ website.

