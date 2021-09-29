National Recovery Month: Lackawanna College walks to raise awareness for addiction

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 50 faculty students and recovering addicts from Lackawanna College joined in on a walk in downtown Scranton to the various addiction treatment facilities.

The walkers were raising awareness of addiction recovery as September is National Recovery Month.

Facilities, such as Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services (DATS) and Turning Point Alternative Living Solutions (TPALS), discuss what each group provides for recovery and treatment. They also educate on why it’s important to break the stigma of talking about addiction.

“The stigma will prevent many people from not seeking treatment that they need, and then we lose that type of person, and that person could succumb, unfortunately, to the disease instead of getting the help that they need,” said Professor Amylyn Ostroski, social science teacher at Lackawanna College.

The groups encourage anybody who is struggling, or if you know somebody who may be struggling, to not be afraid to speak up and seek resources available to combat addiction disease.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).