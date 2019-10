(WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are in the midst of National Physician Assistant Week. This year, marks the 52nd anniversary of the profession. P-A’s are vital members of the healthcare team and are one of the fastest-growing professions in the medical field. The Physician Assistant Program at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre has been training PA’s since 1975.

Here is a photo of some of the recent PA students who were celebrating their week as they prepare for their careers in healthcare.