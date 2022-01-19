National Park Service outlines tips for ice fishing safety

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has released tips for those looking to venture out onto the ice this season.

In a release, the NPS outlines several tips and considerations for outdoorsmen and women looking to ice fish.

Those tips include:

Check ice frequently as you venture out.

Avoid dark, honeycombed, porus ice or ice that is near moving water.

Tell friends and/or family where you plan to go fishing.

Most bodies of water do not freeze evenly. The NPS says a minimum of 4 inches of “clear ice” or 8 inches of “white ice” (which is half as strong as clear ice) is the rule for walking on ice. Drill test holes regularly to check the thickness.

In the event that you do fall through the ice, the NPS recommends:

Don’t panic.

Use ice safety picks if available to get yourself out of the water. Otherwise, “swim out” by kicking your legs as your pull yourself out.

Spread your bodyweight evenly on the ice to prevent yourself from falling back in.

Change into dry clothes as soon as you can.

If you’re helping someone else get out of the water, the NPS says to Reach, Throw, Row, Go.

Reach – Using a long stick or fishing pole.

Throw – Using a rope, personal flotation device, or anything else that floats.

Row – Using a row or push boat.

Go – Call for help.

For more information, head to the National Park Service website.