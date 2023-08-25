SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service (NPS) is set to celebrate its 107 birthday at the Steamtown National Historic Site on Saturday.

The birthday celebration is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with free admission, so there will be no cost to ride Steamtown`s short train rides.

The Steamtown National Historic Site will celebrate the 107 birthday of the National Park Service with an opening prayer and performance from the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania.

The birthday celebration will include live music from artists such as the Ole 97 Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute Band, as well as, crafts, and activities.

The Park will also offer short train rides, tours of Mattes Street Tower, The “Ring of Fire” demonstrations, a handcar program with a park ranger, cab tours of the Canadian Pacific Railway No. 2317, demonstrations within the locomotive shop, and a Junior Ranger scavenger hunt.

The Steamtown National Historic Site is located in Scranton, Lackawanna County, and is also open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the NPS 107 birthday celebration at Steamtown National Historic Site please visit their website.