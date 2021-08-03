National Night Out lets community and police interact in a positive light

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual community-building campaign is happening in towns across the nation tonight – including Plains Township.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event held on the first Tuesday of August.

Plains Township first responders are hosting a free event with free food, drinks, music and activities. The event also includes safety education.

Plains Township Police are doing a demonstration with their k-9 unit. The fire department is doing a demonstration with their jaws of life.

National Night Out in Plains Township goes until 9 tonight followed by a fireworks display.

“Nine times out of ten you see us it’s usually at a bad point in your life. We want it to be a good point in your life right now where they’re able to talk to us they’re able to interact with us and see that we’re human also,” Patrolman William Poulos, of Plans Township.

Several police and fire departments in our area are participating in National Night Out.

Eyewitness News Reporter Caroline Foreback is also going to check out one in Dallas Township, and hopefully catch one of the demonstrations for Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.