U.S. and Mexico keeping border travel restrictions through Jan. 21

A pedestrian walks across the pedestrian bridge leading to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection – San Ysidro Port of Entry on March 21, 2020 in San Diego, California. The United States and Mexico announced a temporary ban on non-essential and leisure travel across the U.S. – Mexican border, but both countries emphasized that trade activity would not be impacted. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

DHS says non-essential travel ban to be reevaluated next year, once vaccine reaches public

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governments of Mexico and the United States are extending non-essential land travel restrictions through Jan. 21. The restrictions have been in place since March 21 to limit the cross-border spread of COVID-19.

“We are working closely with Mexico and Canada to keep essential trade and travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a tweet.

But he hinted those restrictions could be modified once people get vaccinated.

“As this administration continues to make great progress on a vaccine for COVID-19, we will reevaluate non-essential travel restrictions again early in the new year.”

In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Jan. 21. We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) December 11, 2020

Likewise, Mexico says several states remain coronavirus hot spots.

“After reviewing developments in the spread of COVID-19 and because several states are on ‘orange’ threat level, Mexico has proposed to the United States the extension of non-essential land travel restrictions on our common border,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry also tweeted.

Tras revisar el desarrollo de la propagación de #COVID19 y debido a que diversas entidades se encuentran en color Naranja del Semáforo Epidemiológico, 🇲🇽 planteó a 🇺🇸 la extensión por un mes más, de las restricciones al tránsito terrestre no esencial en su frontera común. — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) December 11, 2020

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also are still discouraging travel to Mexico.

Cross-border vehicle traffic at ports of entry like El Paso, Texas has fallen substantially since the restrictions were put in place. U.S. merchants who used to rely on Mexican shoppers report a dramatic drop in sales. Commercial traffic has remained about the same, and in some cases increased slightly.

But on the Mexican side, residents complain that no one is stopping U.S. residents who cross into Mexico to visit family members or shop.

“Why, then, are people from over there (the United States) coming in without restrictions and walking around as if nothing were going on?” asked Mexico City columnist Fernando Hernandez.

