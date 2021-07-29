Trio accused of neglecting 83-year-old grandmother, spraying her to hide odor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis police are investigating two separate cases of neglect of an older or vulnerable adult in which they were left naked and in their own filth by relatives.

Investigators said 83-year-old Lillian Foster was discovered by a home health care worker inside her apartment without any clothes and lying in her own waste.

The health care worker said the apartment smelled of feces and marijuana, and Foster’s grandchildren, who were supposed to be caring for her, were spraying her with some sort of air freshener.

Daughter arrested after elderly woman found covered in bugs

Foster was transported to Methodist University Hospital with a large sore on her heel and wounds to her spine and elbow that were so infected that bones and tendons were showing. A medical social worker for Methodist said it appeared Foster had been without food or water for up to 10 days.

The home health care worker told police she was supposed to treat Foster’s wounds twice a week, but her relatives would not let her inside the home, according to police.

Foster’s grandchildren — Jonathan Foster, 40; Shareon Norman, 20, and Amarienon Abram, 23 — were arrested and charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.