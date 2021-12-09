Tragedy leads teacher to set up website to help find missing persons

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a disturbing statistic, the FBI says more than 540,000 people went missing in the united states last year.

The majority, 340,000 were juveniles. Because of that, one teacher launched a website to help with missing person cases.

Reporter Melissa Crash shows us how it works.

For teacher Constance Anderson-Sweatt her students are like family, “I love my students.” Earlier this year, she was heartbroken when one of her students went missing.

“I did not know about it until his body was found,” stated Anderson-Sweatt, teacher and founder, findmybeloved.org

This tragedy led her to create “find my beloved” dot org. A website, that allows updates and reporting of missing people in the first critical 48 hours, when statewide silver or amber alerts are not always possible.

“The number one benefit of this website is that it helps close a gap that occurs between when a person is confirmed as being missing, and when law enforcement is able to act,” explained Anderson-Sweatt.

A loved one, caregiver, teacher, anyone, can post the missing person’s picture and a last seen location. Flyers can also be added.

“There’s a short form that needs to be filled out, it takes less than 5 minutes,” said Anderson-Sweatt.

Then that information is shared on the website so people across the country can keep an eye out. Updates are posted in real-time.

“We know across the country that the faces of black and brown girls are not as prominently displayed when they go missing and we want to make sure that our youth recognizes that they matter too, as much as anyone else,” explained Kimberly Neal-Brannum, founder, executive director of Believe Schools.

It’s already working. Getting information out immediately when every minute matters.

“Helped the family feel like they’re doing the absolute best they could,” said Anderson-Sweatt.

Eventually, the data collected on the site will be forwarded to law enforcement to identify hot spots where people go missing.

If you wish to report a missing person using the “find my beloved” website click here.