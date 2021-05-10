Sheetz invests $50 million to increase employee wages

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced they will permanently increase wages for all 18,000 employees at the end of the month, and they will receive an additional bonus for the summer.

Effective May 21, all store employees will receive a permanent $2 raise. From May 21 until Sept. 23, they will receive an additional $1.

The permanent increase equates to a $50 annual investment, trailing the company’s $28.5 investment in February, according to the press release. The summer stimulus is part of a $12 million investment.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” President/COO of Sheetz Travis Sheetz said in the press release. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”



Sheetz was also recently named as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work. They offer competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, and they recently updated their parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.



Sheetz reports that it has over 2,000 positions the company is actively hiring for.

To learn more about open positions, visit their website.

