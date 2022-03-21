HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Two South Carolina security officers are facing criminal charges for allegedly attempting to poison their supervisor.

The two men, 47-year-old Andrew Doty and 30-year-old Hunter Howard, were booked Friday by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person.

The two guards had been working in the Sea Island community of Hilton Head, a town known as a vacation destination marked by Atlantic Ocean beaches and golf courses.

The men are accused of placing eye drops into their security supervisor’s personal coffee maker. Officials said another employee was able to stop the supervisor before he drank any of the coffee.

According to Poison Control, an ingredient commonly used in eye drops can cause sleepiness, low blood pressure and a dangerously slow heart rate when used in high amounts or ingested. When consumed by mouth, the drops may result in serious toxicity or death.

The Rock Hill Herald reported that back in 2020, a South Carolina woman was sentenced to 25 years in jail for putting eye drops in her husband’s drink. He later died.

The tampering charge is a felony, and both security officers could face up to 20 years in prison.

Doty and Howard were both released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.