Roger Stone sentenced for lying to Congress

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC NEWS) Roger Stone, a friend of President Donald Trump and longtime Republican campaign adviser, was sentenced to three years, four months in federal prison Thursday for obstructing a congressional investigation of Russia’s 2016 presidential election meddling.

But Stone will not have to report to prison until the judge acts on a pending defense motion for a new trial, based on a claim of juror bias.

Asked by Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson if he had any statement to make before she handed down her sentence of 40 months, a $20,000 fine, two years of probation and 250 hours of community service, Stone declined the offer.

Stone’s prison sentence would likely end the career of one of the most controversial and colorful political operatives in American history — a self-described “agent provocateur” who spent a career in the shadows of Republican politics before helping to engineer Trump’s election. As depicted in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone,” he saw Trump’s potential as a presidential candidate earlier than most.

Stone’s lawyers argued that his history in politics, declining health at age 67, and the low likelihood that he would ever commit another crime called for probation, or at most home confinement. Federal prosecutors at first recommended a sentence of seven to nine years. But Attorney General William Barr directed Justice Department lawyers to submit a new court filing, suggesting three to four years would be more appropriate.