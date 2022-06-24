OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND (WBRE/WYOU) — A rabid raccoon in Maryland attacked two women leaving them with several injuries, says Ocean City Police.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a female being attacked by a rabid raccoon. Officers stated once arriving on the scene the female was treated by EMS for an injured hand.

As stated in the release around five hours later a second woman called 911 after she calmed to being attacked by a rabid raccoon.

Officers on the scene said the victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital by Ocean City EMS for several injuries.

Worcester County Health Department sent out a warning to citizens in the surrounding area of a raccoon that tested positive for rabies was on the loose.

Police established a perimeter in an attempt to capture the raccoon. Investigators stated that animal control responded to the scene and was able to take in the raccoon.

Officials say if a person has been bitten or scratched, they should seek immediate medical care. Post-exposure treatment is necessary to prevent rabies. If not treated, rabies is fatal.

For more information about rabies, visit the health department’s website.