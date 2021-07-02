IHG offering ‘rent free’ hotels for one year in new online contest

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — IHG Hotels and Resorts is offering one U.S.-based traveler the opportunity to stay at their properties “rent-free” in locations around the world, for one year.



The prize is a $60,000 dollar value. The winner will get to stay at any IHG property which include Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels, and Holiday Inn Express.



To enter… Head to Instagram or Twitter and tell IHG why you need an epic vacation, without telling IHG why you need need an epic vacation.



Use the hashtag #ihgtellmecontest and tag @ihghotels. The winner will be announced on August 2nd.