EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a historic day inside a Florida courtroom as former president Trump was arraigned on federal charges.

The former president and 2024 GOP candidate entered a not-guilty plea as he was charged with 37 counts related to the retention, concealment, and mishandling of secret government documents.

Trump insisted he declassified material using his power as commander-in-chief, though he’s provided no evidence that he did so.

Mr. Trump is also accusing the Biden Justice Department of targeting him with charges only because he’s the top Republican challenger.